Former Eagles punter Cameron Johnston agrees to a 3-year, $8 million deal with the Texans

New Texans punter Cam Johnston gets a three-year, $8 million contract, $1 million signing bonus, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 19, 2021

The Arryn Sippos era is upon us, as Aaron Wilson is reporting that Cameron Johnston has signed a three-year deal with the Houston Texans.

According to Mike Kaye of NJ.com, the deal includes a $1 million signing bonus and $3 million in guaranteed money.

The Eagles decided not to tender Johnston after the worst season of his career, as the punter logged a 46.7 yards per punt average, with a career-low 41.2 net-yard average.

