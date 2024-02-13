Former Eagles position coach takes job under Dennard Wilson in Tennessee originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Veteran coach Tracy Rocker, who spent the last three seasons as the Eagles’ defensive line coach, has found a new gig.

Rocker, 57, is taking over as the defensive line coach with the Tennessee Titans under their new defensive coordinator and former Eagles DBs coach Dennard Wilson.

The Eagles are still in the process of building their coaching staff that will have a lot of new faces after a disastrous finish to the 2023 season. The Eagles will have two new coordinators and a ton of new position coaches.

Eagles new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has tabbed Clint Hurtt as his defensive line coach. Hurtt, 45, spent the last two seasons as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator after coaching the DL for several seasons in Seattle. He coached under Fangio in Chicago in 2015-16.

Once we found out that Hurtt was joining the staff, it was pretty clear that the Eagles were moving on from Rocker, who did have some success in Philly.

Under Rocker, the Eagles led the NFL in sacks with 70 in 2022. That number obviously fell off in a major way in 2023. But Rocker did some good things with a talented group over his three years in Philly.

In Tennessee, Rocker will reunite with Wilson, who was named the Titans’ new defensive coordinator earlier this offseason. Wilson was passed over for the Eagles’ defensive coordinator job last offseason as the Eagles decided to hire Sean Desai.

Wilson spent the 2023 season with the Ravens, coaching one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Desai didn’t make it through the season before being demoted in favor of Matt Patricia. The Eagles clearly would have been better off promoting Wilson.

Here’s a look at where some Eagles coaches from the 2023 staff have reportedly landed this offseason:

OC Brian Johnson: Commanders - Unannounced title

QBs coach Alex Tanney: Colts - Passing game coordinator

Senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady: Chargers - Passing game coordinator

DL coach Tracy Rocker: Titans - DL coach

DBs coach D.K. McDonald: Kanas - Co-DC, CBs coach

