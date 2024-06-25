Former Eagles pass rusher Trent Cole hosts football camp at Rowan University

Former Philadelphia Eagles player Trent Cole hosted his high school offensive and defensive linemen camp at Rowan University on Monday evening from 5 to 9 p.m.

The camp included drills, a chance to work with Cole and other skilled guys from the NFL, a free t-shirt, and giveaways. Super Bowl Champion and former Rowan Offensive Line Coach Gino Gradkowski was also in attendance to facilitate the camp.

“This camp is geared towards the BIG GUYS on both sides of the ball. This camp will support local South Jersey football programs,” Cole’s website read.

The camp kicked off around 5:30 p.m. The offensive and defensive linemen split into two groups for about three hours to go through different drills and skills to improve the athletes’ game.

Cole played in the NFL for 12 seasons, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles. Before getting into the league, Cole played college football for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

He was selected by the Eagles in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played for the team from 2005 until 2014 and was a two-time Pro Bowler. He retired in 2017 after two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

This camp provided high school football players in our area with the opportunity to work with Cole and trainers to level up their game while having fun doing so. Towards the end of camp, all 50 attendees received a signed autographed photo of Cole and a photo with him. Six lucky high schoolers also walked away with a signed football or hat.

The camp, a blend of rigorous training and real-world wisdom, is set to continue as an annual event, promising to cultivate talent and sportsmanship in South Jersey’s football community for years to come.

