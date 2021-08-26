Former Eagles’ OL Stefen Wisniewski retires from NFL

Eagles Super Bowl starter announces his retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Former Eagles offensive lineman and starting left guard in Super Bowl LII Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday.

Wisniewski, 32, played a total of 10 NFL seasons after being drafted by the Raiders in the second round out of Penn State back in 2011.

After four seasons in Oakland and one in Jacksonville, Wiz signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2016 and ended up playing in all 16 games with six starts. So in 2017, the Eagles re-signed him to a multi-year deal.

Good thing they did.

Because Wisniewski in 2017 ended up stabilizing the offensive line as the Eagles went on to win Super Bowl LII.

In 2017, the Eagles began the season with second-year player Isaac Seumalo as their starting left guard but when he struggled, they first went to Chance Warmack. Wisniewski was really their third option at left guard but he went on to start 11 games in the regular season and all three playoff games, including Super Bowl LII in Minnesota.

Wisniewski began the 2018 season as the Eagles’ starting left guard but was eventually benched in favor of Seumalo. Wisniewski played for the Chiefs in 2019, winning his second Super Bowl. In 2020, he split time between the Steelers and the Chiefs. He was a reserve player in the most recent Super Bowl.

Wisniewski is just the latest Eagles Super Bowl starter who is now out the the league. Here’s a where-are-they-now for all 22:

QB Nick Foles: Third-string quarterback in Chicago

RB LeGarrette Blount: Retired

WR Torrey Smith: Retired

WR Nelson Agholor: Starting WR in New England

WR Alshon Jeffery: Not technically retired, but not with a team

TE Zach Ertz: Still with the Eagles

LT Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Starting right guard in Detroit

LG Stefen Wisniewski: Retired

C Jason Kelce: Still with the Eagles

RG Brandon Brooks: Still with the Eagles

RT Lane Johnson: Still with the Eagles

DE Vinny Curry: Will miss entire 2021 season after rare blood disorder

DT Fletcher Cox: Still with the Eagles

DT Timmy Jernigan: Not technically retired, but not with a team

DE Brandon Graham: Still with the Eagles

OLB Michael Kendricks: On roster in San Francisco

OLB Nigel Bradham: Not technically retired, but not with a team

CB Jalen Mills: Possible starter in New England

CB Ronald Darby: Starting CB in Denver

S Rodney McLeod: Still with the Eagles

S Malcolm Jenkins: Starting in New Orleans

