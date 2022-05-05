Former Eagles OL Nate Herbig claimed off waivers by Jets

Former Eagles OL gets claimed off waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Former Eagles offensive lineman Nate Herbig, who was released by the Eagles on Wednesday, has been claimed by the New York Jets, according to the league’s transaction wire.

Herbig, 23, joined the Eagles as an undrafted rookie out of Stanford back in 2019 when Jets general manager Joe Douglas was still with the Eagles.

Douglas took the Jets GM job in June of 2019 and Herbig ended up having a solid three-year run with the Eagles. In those three seasons, Herbig played in 33 games with 17 starts, including 5 at right guard last season.

Herbig was a restricted free agent this offseason and the Eagles tendered him at the right-of-first-refusal level. Herbig eventually signed the tender, which gave him a salary of $2.433 million in 2022.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said on Wednesday that the Eagles “agreed” to release Herbig. They tried to trade him during the draft but nothing materialized.

Without Herbig, the Eagles still have solid depth on the interior of their line. They drafted center Cam Jurgens, who will cross-train at guard, and also still have Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, Kayode Awosika and others on the roster.

The Eagles are in the middle of their offseason program and will hold their two-day rookie minicamp beginning on Friday. They signed three of their draft picks on Thursday: Jordan Davis, Kyron Johnson and Grant Calcaterra.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube