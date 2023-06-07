Former Eagles’ offensive tackle Jarrid Williams agrees to deal with the Steelers

According to his agent, the Steelers have added another former Eagle to their offensive line group, signing Jarrid Williams to a one-year deal.

Philadelphia released Williams after the team signed Charleston Rambo following the rookie minicamp in May.

Signed as an undrafted free agent, Philadelphia Originally released Williams ahead of Training Camp on July 27th.

The 25-year-old, who spent time at the University of Houston and Miami, graded out as the fourth-best tackle in the ACC in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

Willians also spent time on the Lions’ practice squad last season.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire