Former Eagles offensive guard Jack Anderson claimed off waivers by the Giants

Giants claimed four players on waivers: former Eagles guard Jack Anderson, former Steelers LB Justin Layne, former Bills DB Nick McCloud and former Jets safety Jason Pinnock. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2022

The Eagles will see a familiar face this season after the New York Giants were awarded offensive guard Jack Anderson in a waiver claim.

Philadelphia waived Anderson on Tuesday during their final roster cuts despite performing well during training camp and the preseason.

Anderson was selected with Buffalo’s 236th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and spent a month on the practice squad before signing with the Eagles.

Anderson saw action in two games last season, starting the season finale against the Cowboys.

