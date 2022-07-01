Former Eagles NT Beau Allen announces his retirement from NFL

Another Super Bowl Eagle announces his retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Former Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen on Friday announced his retirement from professional football.

Allen, 30, played his first four seasons with the Eagles, his last game with the Birds being Super Bowl LII.

Allen made his announcement on social media:

The Eagles drafted Allen out of Wisconsin in the seventh round back in 2014 and Allen carved out a nice career for himself in the NFL. In his four seasons with the Eagles, Allen played in 63 games with 8 starts and played in every game during the Super Bowl run.

He finished his Eagles career with 87 tackles, 2 sacks and 11 QB hits. Allen was a prototypical nose tackle his first two years under Chip Kelly and Billy Davis but became a 4-3 defensive tackle in the next two seasons under Jim Schwartz.

After the 2017 season ended, Allen signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In two years with the Bucs, Allen played in 27 games with 8 starts.

From Tampa Bay, Allen signed a two-year deal with the New England Patriots but never got to play for them. He ended up on Injured Reserve in 2020 and was unable to return that season. The Patriots cut him the following March. Allen hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2019 season.

Allen will be remembered in Philly as an affable guy who was a solid contributor on the only Eagles team to ever hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

