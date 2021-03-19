Former Eagles DE Malik Jackson agrees to deal with Cleveland Browns
Malik Jackson is signing with the Browns, per source
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 19, 2021
The Browns just added depth to their defensive line, signing Malik Jackson to a deal per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
The Eagles released Jackson this week ending what was supposed to be a dynamic, game-wrecking duo with Fletcher Cox, but injuries and inconsistent made it hard to warrant the $10+ million salary he was due before restructuring his contract.
Jackson missed the bulk of the 2019 season with a foot injury and after returning in 2020, he logged 1½ sacks and 11 QB hits the first six games of the year but no sacks and just one QB hit in the final eight.
Jackson was scheduled to earn $2 million next year plus a $1 million roster bonus and carries a $5.61 million cap hit.
Malik Jackson, Alshon Jeffery released with post June-1 designation: How that impacts Eagles salary cap
