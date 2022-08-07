Former Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry to sign with Commanders

Glenn Erby
A familiar name is returning to the NFC East, as Ian Rapoport reports that former Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry is signing with the Washington Commanders.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

