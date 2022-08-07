Former Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry to sign with Commanders
The Washington #Commanders are signing FA LB Nate Gerry, source said. The former #Eagles starter spent time last year with the #49ers.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2022
A familiar name is returning to the NFC East, as Ian Rapoport reports that former Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry is signing with the Washington Commanders.