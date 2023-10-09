Former Eagles’ linebacker Kyron Johnson is signing to Steelers practice squad
Kyron Johnson will remain in Pennsylvania after signing to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad ahead of Week 6.
The #Steelers are signing LB Kyron Johnson to the practice squad, per source. Johnson was a sixth-round pick by the #Eagles last year.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2023
Johnson was released last Tuesday, as the team added Bradley Roby to the practice squad.
A sixth-round pick out of Kansas in 2022, Johnson played in 16 games as a rookie, contributing seven tackles on special teams in 265 snaps.
Johnson did not make the 53-man roster out of Training Camp this season and had three stints on Philadelphia’s practice squad before his most recent release.