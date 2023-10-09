Advertisement

Former Eagles’ linebacker Kyron Johnson is signing to Steelers practice squad

Glenn Erby
Kyron Johnson will remain in Pennsylvania after signing to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad ahead of Week 6.

Johnson was released last Tuesday, as the team added Bradley Roby to the practice squad.

A sixth-round pick out of Kansas in 2022, Johnson played in 16 games as a rookie, contributing seven tackles on special teams in 265 snaps.

Johnson did not make the 53-man roster out of Training Camp this season and had three stints on Philadelphia’s practice squad before his most recent release.

