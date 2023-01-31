Former Eagles linebacker DeMeco Ryans hired as head coach of the Texans

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

DeMeco Ryans spent the final four years of his 10-year NFL playing career with the Eagles, with his best season coming in 2013, when he had 127 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass knockdowns, four sacks, nine tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits.

Known as one of the top defensive coordinators in the NFL entering this season, Ryan’s San Francisco 49ers were vanquished by Philadelphia on Sunday, but things are just heating up for the young up-and-coming coach.

According to Adam Schefter, Ryan has been hired by the Houston Texans as their new head coach.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

