Former Eagles linebacker DeMeco Ryans hired as head coach of the Texans

Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today on a six-year deal, per sources. Texans have their new head coach. pic.twitter.com/1CvFSLvZY5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

DeMeco Ryans spent the final four years of his 10-year NFL playing career with the Eagles, with his best season coming in 2013, when he had 127 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass knockdowns, four sacks, nine tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits.

Known as one of the top defensive coordinators in the NFL entering this season, Ryan’s San Francisco 49ers were vanquished by Philadelphia on Sunday, but things are just heating up for the young up-and-coming coach.

According to Adam Schefter, Ryan has been hired by the Houston Texans as their new head coach.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire