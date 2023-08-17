Former Eagles’ linebacker Davion Taylor signs with the Bears

Davion Taylor has landed on his feet, signing a deal with the Chicago Bears after being released ahead of the first preseason game.

#Bears roster move:

We have waived/injured LB Buddy Johnson and signed LB Davion Taylor. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) August 17, 2023

Taylor was an Eagles third-round draft pick in 2020.

Taylor saw action in 21 games, including seven starts between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but his speed and athleticism never transitioned into constant production.

After regressing in 2021, Taylor spent last season on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire