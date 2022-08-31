Cowboys to host former Eagles left tackle Jason Peters on a visit

Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit with the Cowboys, according to sources. Peters, 40, started 15 games last year with the Chicago Bears. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 31, 2022

The Eagles are the favorites in the NFC East, and they could match up with a future franchise Hall of Famer at some point this season.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, former Philadelphia left tackle Jason Peters is set to meet with the Dallas Cowboys as they look to add depth at offensive tackle with Tyron Smith out with a torn hamstring.

Smith suffered an avulsion fracture in his left knee, and he’ll be out until at least December after having surgery.

Peters, who turned 40 in January, has been staying in shape and made it clear that he wanted to play for a club with an “upcoming offensive line” or is a playoff-caliber team.

A nine-time Pro Bowler, Peters started 15 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021 and finished last season as the top-ranked offensive tackle by PFF grades.

List

Eagles announce initial 15-player practice squad for 2022

List

Takeaways and observations from Eagles trading Jalen Reagor to the Vikings

List

Eagles practice squad tracker: Live updates and analysis

List

9 recently cut or waived players the Eagles should consider adding

Related

Eagles waive linebacker Davion Taylor Eagles signing QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad Eagles signing RB La'Mical Perine to the practice squad Eagles trade Jalen Reagor to the Vikings Eagles signing WR Deon Cain to the practice squad Eagles signing TE Noah Togiai to the practice squad

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire