Former Eagles left tackle Jason Peters working towards a deal with Cowboys

The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and future Hall of Fame tackle Jason Peters, sources say, after a successful visit this past week. Nothing is done, but there is mutual interest in getting done. Peters could land with Dallas by Monday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2022

Jason Peters is close to a return to the NFC East, and after a Friday visit with the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport is reporting that a deal is near.

Peters, who turned 40 in January, has been staying in shape and made it clear that he wanted to play for a club with an “upcoming offensive line” or is a playoff-caliber team.

A nine-time Pro Bowler, Peters started 15 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021 and finished last season as the top-ranked offensive tackle by PFF grades.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire