Former Eagles left tackle Jason Peters agrees to deal with Cowboys

Jason Peters begins on the practice squad and will work his way into the lineup when ready. https://t.co/TaMznFLtRf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2022

Almost six years after saying he “hated Dallas” because of their arrogance, future Hall of Fame left tackle Jason Peters is signing with the Cowboys.

Peters, who turned 40 in January, has been staying in shape and made it clear that he wanted to play for a club with an “upcoming offensive line” or is a playoff-caliber team.

Dallas was looking to add depth at offensive tackle with Tyron Smith out with a torn hamstring.

Smith suffered an avulsion fracture in his left knee, and he’ll be out until at least December after having surgery.

A nine-time Pro Bowler, Peters started 15 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021 and finished last season as the top-ranked offensive tackle by PFF grades.

Philadelphia and Dallas will meet on October 16 and December 24 this season.

