Former Eagles LB Nathan Gerry to sign with the 49ers

Glenn Erby
1 min read
Eagles fans will have to find a new linebacker to take their frustrations out on, as John Clark of NBC Sports is reporting that Nathan Gerry is signing with the 49ers.

The 2020 season was forgetful for Gerry, who had one of the worst seasons of his career and became a liability in passing situations.

After the rough start to his season, Gerry was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

A former strong-safety out of Nebraska, Gerry finishes his Eagles career with 46 games played, 22 of them starts, with 163 career tackles.

