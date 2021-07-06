Former Eagles LB Nate Gerry cut just three months after joining 49ers

Ex-Eagle linebacker cut just three months after joining 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nate Gerry’s 49ers career went even worse than his Eagles career.

Gerry, who signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 29, was released Tuesday without playing a game, without participating in a padded practice, without even making it to training camp.

Gerry’s one-year contract with the 49ers didn’t include any guaranteed money, so the move has no cap implications and the 49ers don’t take on any dead money.

The 26-year-old Gerry for the second time this offseason becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The 49ers added Gerry as a key special teamer and backup linebacker before giving up on him after just 13 weeks.

Gerry was originally the Eagles’ fifth-round pick in 2017. He played in 46 games with 22 starts and was given a starting spot before last season began. But he struggled badly both tackling and in coverage before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7.

That opened the door for Alex Singleton to become a full-time starter, and he played well over the second half of the season. Singleton’s development along with the presence of 2020 draft picks Davion Taylor and Shaun Bradley rendered Gerry expendable in free agency.

Gerry earned about $2.6 million in his four years with the Eagles.

