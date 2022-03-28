Former Eagles LB Genard Avery reportedly signing with Steelers

Another former Eagles LB finds a new home in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former Eagles linebacker and defensive end Genard Avery is moving to the other side of the state.

Avery is expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, Sirius XM’s Adam Caplan reported on Monday afternoon.

Avery, 26, was acquired by the Eagles in a trade during the 2019 season. The Eagles gave up a fourth-round pick to get Avery, who they thought showed off some real pass rush prowess during his rookie season as a fifth-round pick in Cleveland.

The first year and a half with the Eagles, Avery was playing defensive end in Jim Schwartz’s 4-3 scheme and seemed out of place. He had flashes but overall was a disappointing acquisition.

In 2021, he ended up having his best season with the Eagles in Jonathan Gannon’s defense after the Eagles moved him to the SAM linebacker position. Avery played in 16 games this past season and started 12. He had 43 tackles, 1 sack, 2 quarterback hits and 4 tackles for loss. He was OK.

But the Eagles got a major upgrade this offseason when they signed Haason Reddick to a three-year, $45 million deal to play the SAM.

Here’s an updated list of the Eagles’ free agents from the 2021 season and where they’ve landed:

Hassan Ridgeway: 49ers

Anthony Harris: Eagles

Boston Scott: Eagles

Alex Singleton: Broncos

Fletcher Cox: Eagles

Derek Barnett: Eagles

Genard Avery: Steelers

Rodney McLeod:

Steven Nelson:

Ryan Kerrigan:

Jordan Howard:

Jason Croom: