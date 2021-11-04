Former Eagles LB Eric Wilson claimed off of waivers by the Texans
Eric Wilson wasn’t unemployed long and just 24 hours after being waived by the Eagles, the veteran linebacker has landed with the Texans.
Wilson signed a 1-year, $2.75M deal with Philadelphia back in March, with the idea that he’d be the team’s top linebacker, adding value to a position that had long been ignored.
After playing 85% of the snaps in the season opener against the Falcons, Wilson has seen his playing time decrease each week.
With Wilson out, Philadelphia will turn to T.J. Edwards, Alex Singleton, and Davion Taylor. Shaun Bradley will likely see his snap count increase.
