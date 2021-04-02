Former Eagles LB’s coach Ken Flajole joining Andy Reid’s staff with the Chiefs

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
Ken Flajole has landed on his feet, as Tom Pelissero is reporting that the veteran coach will replace Britt Reid as the Chiefs outside linebackers coach.

In Philadelphia, Flajole was a massive supporter of 49ers linebacker Nate Gerry and he failed to develop any long-term starters at the position despite Alex Singleton emerging in 2020.

Flajole joined the Eagles coaching staff in the 2016 offseason as the team’s linebackers coach and he’s coached every defensive position during his 40-plus-year coaching career.

