Former Eagles LB Alex Singleton agrees to 1-year deal with the Broncos

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
Alex Singleton has found a new home, agreeing to a one-year, $1.1 million deal plus incentives with the Denver Broncos.

A former CFL star, singleton has logged over 262 tackles and 2 sacks over the past two seasons, but he’s been a liability against the pass and struggles to stop the run at the point of attack.

Philadelphia will feature T.J. Edwards at middle linebacker along with Haason Reddick and Davion Taylor as the likely choice at WILL.

