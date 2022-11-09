Former Eagles K Cameron Dicker named Player of Week again

The legend of Dicker the Kicker grows in AFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Cameron Dicker has played two NFL games for two different teams, hitting a game-winning field goal in each.

And now he’s been named the Special Teams Player of the Week in both conferences.

The legend of Dicker the Kicker continues to grow.

Dicker, 22, hit a 37-yard field goal as time expired on Sunday to give the Chargers a 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. His teammates then hoisted him up and carried him off the field. Dicker was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday.

You’ll remember Dicker as the Eagles’ replacement kicker earlier this season. He hit a 23-yard game-winner against the Cardinals in Week 5 when Jake Elliott was forced to miss a game with an ankle injury. Dicker was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for that performance.

The Eagles kept Dicker around on their practice squad for a while after that kick but Elliott was back so they eventually released him from their practice squad on Oct. 29. A few days later, the Chargers added Dicker to their practice squad and elevated him for Sunday.

Dicker came through again. And his former teammates and coaches in Philly watched on proudly.

“It was awesome to see Cam do a really good job with that 37-yard field goal,” Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said on Tuesday. “It's always nice to see or always cool to see guys that you've been able to coach up and know they have some talent in this league to go out and help another team win. Luckily it was in the AFC, but it was cool to see Cam do that.”

Dicker is actually the Chargers’ third kicker this season. Their normal kicker Dustin Hopkins has been out with a hamstring injury and his backup Taylor Bertolet suffered a quad injury during the week of practice. Luckily, Dicker was sitting around in his home in Austin, Texas, waiting for a call.

In his two NFL games, Dicker has made all four of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra point attempts. He’s the first rookie kicker ever to win the Special Teams Player of the Week award with two different teams. And he hasn’t even been on a 53-man roster yet.

