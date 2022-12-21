Former Eagles’ DE Hugh Douglas returning to Philadelphia to host midday radio show

Hugh Douglas is returning to Philadelphia on a full-time basis, accepting the gig as the midday radio host at 94WIP.

Douglas will be paired with Joe Giglio amid the shakeup involving Angelo Cataldi’s retirement.

“The best years of my NFL career were in Philly, and I cut my teeth in broadcasting at WIP,” Douglas said in a statement. “I’m so excited to be back and hosting middays with Joe Giglio. I’m coming home!”

Douglas was a first-round draft pick (16th overall) of the New York Jets in 1995.

Philadelphia acquired Douglas in a trade during the 1998 offseason, earning three consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl (2000-02) and a first-team All-Pro nod (2000).

List

Eagles WR Devonta Smith hosted a coat giveaway for kids from local Boys & Girls Club

List

Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 25-20 win over Bears

List

NFC playoff picture: Eagles can clinch No. 1 overall seed with a win at Cowboys

List

4 takeaways from Eagles activating TE Dallas Goedert to 53-man roster ahead of game vs. Cowboys

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire