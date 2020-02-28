Former Eagles high performance director Shaun Huls joining Browns

New Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry is bringing along another familiar face from his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Browns are highing Shaun Huls to be the team’s director of high performance. Huls had been with the Eagles before the Huls and the team mutually decided to part ways earlier this month.

Huls had joined the Eagles in 2013 after serving as the head strength and conditioning coach and combatives coordinator for Naval Special Warfare.

Huls had previously spent time as the strength and conditioning coach at Hampton University, University of Nevada and University of Nebraska.

