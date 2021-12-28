Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson to interview for Jaguars vacancy

The #Jaguars' interview with former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson is scheduled to happen this week, per source. So along with requests for #Bucs OC Byron Leftwich and DC Todd Bowles and #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, Jacksonville's search for Urban Meyer's successor is off and running. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021

Doug Pederson is preparing a return to the NFL, and the Jaguars will officially become his first interview.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Pederson is among 5 notable names to get initial interviews after Urban Meyer was fired two weeks ago.

A former NFL quarterback with the perfect demeanor to complement Trevor Lawrence, Pederson led the Eagles to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 2017 with Nick Foles as the backup to an injured Carson Wentz.

In five seasons here with Philadelphia, Pederson logged an overall 42-37 record with three playoff appearances, but he was fired following a 4-11-1 season in 2020, followed by Carson Wentz’s eventual trade to the Colts.

