Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson reportedly interviews with Saints

Add another potential head coaching job for Doug Pederson

Just when you thought league interest in Doug Pederson was drying up, the former Eagles head coach landed another interview.

And he did it under the radar.

Apparently, Pederson, 54, interviewed with the Saints on Sunday for the vacancy left when his buddy Sean Payton walked away.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Saints interview.

Former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson interviewed with the #Saints yesterday, source said. Thatâ€™s one more. https://t.co/CmnqmGTJcf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2022

This is the third known interview for Pederson, who also met with the Bears and the Jaguars. There was a report that Pederson was going to interview with the Vikings but there’s no indication that has happened.

The Bears have since hired former Colts OC Matt Eberflus. The Jaguars job remains open but Pederson reportedly was “lukewarm” about possibly coaching in Jacksonville, according to SI.com’s Albert Breer. That explains why we haven’t heard much about this possibility in recent weeks.

Maybe the Saints would be a good landing spot for Pederson. If Saints ownership listens to Payton, it's worth noting that he and Pederson are close.

The Saints got a late start on their coaching search after Payton stepped down late last week.

According to reports, the Saints’ known list of candidates includes Pederson, Brian Flores, Aaron Glenn, Dennis Allen and potentially Byron Leftwich.

Pederson coached the Eagles for five full seasons before getting fired after the 2020 season. He won a Super Bowl in 2017 but also got the Eagles into the playoffs for three straight seasons from 2017-2019.

As of Monday morning, as long as the Raiders finalize their deal with Josh McDaniels, five NFL head coaching jobs remain open: Texans, Jaguars, Dolphins, Vikings, Saints.

Meanwhile, Pederson’s former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has become a candidate to replace Eberflus as the Colts’ defensive coordinator.