Former Eagles great Ron Jaworski weighs-in on Jalen Hurts expanded role

The Philadelphia Eagles are searching for ways to make Carson Wentz more comfortable and more Jalen Hurts could allow the Birds franchise quarterback to settle in and get back to the elite signal-caller the fans expect him to be.

The Eagles are looking for some juice and a Ron Jaworski believes more Jalen Hurts could provide Philadelphia with the offensive spark the team so desperately desires. While talking to Jeff Skversky of 6ABC, ‘Jaws’ gave some insight into the Eagles troubles and believes that an expanded role for Hurts in specific situations is something Doug Pederson should ponder.

Jaws tells me he expects Jalen Hurts role to increase after the Eagles backup QB was used as a decoy last week “I don’t think there’s any doubt that we’re going to see more Jalen Hurts… he’s that Gadget kinda player Doug loves… I think we’ll see that package expanded”@6abc pic.twitter.com/qxJuq4rp7q — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) September 25, 2020





Now the Eagles backup quarterback behind Carson Wentz, Hurts played his first three NFL snaps Sunday, and even as a decoy, he made the Rams, Bengals and future opponents now have to prepare for an additional quarterback with a totally different skill set.

A dual-threat quarterback who’s an explosive athlete as well, 7-10 plays a game, especially on goalline situations could put even more pressure on opposing defenses, with Hurts forcing the edge defender to make a choice, thus taking some steam off the pass rush.

