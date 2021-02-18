Former Eagles great LeSean McCoy still contemplating NFL future originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

LeSean McCoy picked up his second Super Bowl win in as many years earlier this month but for the second straight year didn’t get to play in the game.

McCoy is 32 now, has put together a resume that’s at least worthy of a Hall of Fame discussion and will now have two rings.

He’s not quite ready to say it’s over though.

McCoy was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and said he’s still contemplating his future. He might come back for the 2021 season if the right situation presents itself but if it doesn’t, he admitted he might retire.

“Even last year, I was thinking about calling it quits,” McCoy said to McAfee. “Like, ‘I got some good numbers, I got a Super Bowl, I got a family, I’m like top three, top four contracts for running backs, I’m good.’ Then I think about just winning a Super Bowl, that run, how it felt. And then as I was contemplating retiring, the Bucs kind of called. Because I had other teams call and I’ like, ‘I don’t want to play for them. I can’t go from Super Bowl to that.’ And then the Bucs called me and I’m like, ‘Hold up, hold up, think about this.’ And then I made the decision.

“Even now, I talked to [Bruce Arians] a little bit, I reached out to him. He told me to take some time and figure out what I wanted to do. And then it depends, man, it depends who the teams are. I’ve had some guys come at me … because some players might just play for stats or money, I don’t want to do that. I want a chance to compete and win. Because when you touch that high like that, you don’t want to touch nothing else. If the opportunity presents itself, I will sure take it. But if not, I’ll probably just … I might join you and your show, man. We’ll see what happens.”

Here’s the clip of the full interview, which also includes some fun stories about Tom Brady:

In 2020, McCoy barely played for the Bucs. He finished his season with just 10 carries for 31 yards and 15 catches for 101. He played just two offensive snaps in the playoffs and didn’t get on the field in Super Bowl LIV.

During Super Bowl week, McCoy said he wished he was able to win a Super Bowl while still in Philadelphia with the Eagles, who drafted him in the second round back in 2009.

McCoy said he was close to returning to the Eagles last offseason but the Bucs came calling and he went there instead. That ended up getting him another ring. This offseason, the Eagles clearly don’t need a 32-year-old running back so that door should be closed.

If McCoy has played his last game, he put together quite a career. He was a six-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and was a member of the 2010s team of the decade. He’s one of just 22 players in NFL history with 11,000 rushing yards. The only other members of that club not in the Hall of Fame are Frank Gore, Adrian Peterson, Fred Taylor, Steven Jackson and Corey Dillon.

Even though McCoy was unceremoniously traded by Chip Kelly after the 2014 season, McCoy owns several Eagles’ records including all-time rushing yards (6,792), single-season rushing (1,607), single-season rushing touchdowns (17) and single-game rushing (217).

McCoy has been gone for six seasons and the Eagles still haven’t given out his No. 25 to any other player.

