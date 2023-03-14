Former Eagles’ free agent LB Kyzir White leaving for Cardinals; report

Eagles’ other starting linebacker leaving in free agency too originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A day after T.J. Edwards agreed to terms with the Bears, the Eagles’ other starting linebacker from the 2022 season is on his way out too.

Veteran Kyzir White has agreed to terms of a two-year deal worth up to $11 million with the Arizona Cardinals, TheScore’s Jordan Schultz reported.

White, 26, will reunite with former Eagles defensive coordinator and Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon in Arizona.

In 2022, White played in all 17 regular season games and three in the playoffs. He finished second on the team with 110 tackles and also had 7 pass breakups, 3 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks.

Speaking at his locker a few days after the Super Bowl, White was open to the idea of returning to the Eagles but wanted to see what the market held. He joins a mass exodus of defensive players from Philadelphia that many expected would be coming.

Edwards on the first day of free agency agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million deal to join his hometown Bears. Edwards grew up in suburban Chicago.

Now White joins Edwards, Javon Hargrave, Marcus Epps and Andre Dillard as 2022 Eagles to leave in free agency.

This also leaves the Eagles pretty light at the linebacker position. Last year’s third-round pick Nakobe Dean is expected to replace Edwards as the MIKE linebacker in Sean Desai’s defense but that leaves another start spot open.

There’s still plenty of time to add another linebacker in free agency and there’s also the draft in April.

The only other off-ball linebackers on the roster are Christian Elliss, Shaun Bradley and Davion Taylor.

