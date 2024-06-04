Former Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick skipping Jets’ OTAs

Like Parrish Smith of EPMD, Eagles GM Howie Roseman saw it coming, trading Haason Reddick to the Jets after signing Bryce Huff away for a three-year, $51 million deal.

Reddick has skipped all of his new team’s voluntary offseason team activities, and according to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Jets head coach Robert Saleh admits he’s not sure why.

So to recap the Haason Reddick situation: He has not attended any voluntary workouts after being traded to the #Jets. He's had no communication with Saleh, who deferred to Joe Douglas when asked if Reddick is seeking a new contract. (Typically, Douglas isn't available to the… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 4, 2024

Last season, Reddick finished 15th in the league with 11 sacks and made his second straight Pro Bowl.

He recorded double-digit sacks for the fourth consecutive season, leading his team in that category and tying for 15th in the NFL. Outside of the sacks, though, Reddick’s numbers were poor by his standards.

His 38 tackles were the second-lowest mark of his career, and he didn’t force or recover a fumble after forcing five and recovering three last season. His snap share (74 percent) remained identical, indicating the drop-off wasn’t due to a lack of opportunities but mismanagement from coaches.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire