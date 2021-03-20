Former Eagles DT Malik Jackson reportedly signing with Browns

Former Eagles DT reportedly signing with Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Malik Jackson, who was released by the Eagles earlier this week, has already found his new NFL home.

Jackson, 31, is reportedly heading to Cleveland.

Former #Eagles DL Malik Jackson Is signing with the #Browns, source said — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

The Eagles cut Jackson along with Alshon Jeffery earlier this week with post-June 1 designations. The Eagles previously restructured their contracts to save cap space and to ensure their timely releases. The Eagles will carry their current cap hits through June 1 and then get another $2 million in cap relief for each.

Jackson’s two years in Philadelphia were a disappointment. He signed a three-year, $30 million contract before 2019 and suffered a Lisfranc injury in his very first game with the Eagles.

He returned in 2020 and played 15 games with 6 starts, but by that time, the Eagles had already signed Javon Hargrave and it was clear Jackson was on his way out.

Jackson is the fifth former Eagles player to head elsewhere this offseason.

Jalen Mills: Patriots

Rudy Ford: Jaguars

Cam Johnston: Texans

Duke Riley: Dolphins

Malik Jackson: Browns

Meanwhile, the Eagles have signed just a couple outside free agents: Anthony Harris and Andrew Adams.

