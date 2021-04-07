Former Eagles DC Jim Schwartz accepting defensive assistant role with the Titans

The #Titans announce that former #Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will serve as a Senior Defensive Assistant, essentially a consultant. Back where he served as DC for almost a decade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2021

It appears Jim Schwartz wanted out of Philadelphia and away from a sinking ship, rather than actually contemplating retirement.

Brent Dougherty broke the news that Schwartz would be accepting a special role on Mike Vrabel’s staff in Tennessee.

I’m hearing the #Titans are adding Jim Schwartz to the staff as a senior assistant. — Brent Dougherty (@brentdougherty) April 6, 2021

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Schwartz is accepting a special defensive assistant role, or essentially, a consultant.