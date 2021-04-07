Former Eagles DC Jim Schwartz accepting defensive assistant role with the Titans
The #Titans announce that former #Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will serve as a Senior Defensive Assistant, essentially a consultant. Back where he served as DC for almost a decade.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2021
It appears Jim Schwartz wanted out of Philadelphia and away from a sinking ship, rather than actually contemplating retirement.
Brent Dougherty broke the news that Schwartz would be accepting a special role on Mike Vrabel’s staff in Tennessee.
I’m hearing the #Titans are adding Jim Schwartz to the staff as a senior assistant.
— Brent Dougherty (@brentdougherty) April 6, 2021
Ian Rapoport is reporting that Schwartz is accepting a special defensive assistant role, or essentially, a consultant.