Former Eagles DBs coach Marquand Manuel reportedly heading to Jets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Eagles and Jets basically trade defensive backs coaches originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
After just one year in Philadelphia, defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel is moving on and will join the Jets’ new staff as safeties coach, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
The #Jets are adding two more experienced coaches on defense, hiring Marquand Manuel as safeties coach and Tony Oden as senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach, per sources. Manuel worked with Robert Saleh in Seattle and Oden was the #49ers DBs coach under Saleh last year.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 2, 2021
Manuel, 41, was the Eagles defensive backs coach in 2020, replacing Cory Undlin, who took the defensive coordinator job in Detroit. (Undlin is now in San Francisco.) Manuel was previously the DC in Atlanta for two seasons and the DBs coach there from 2015-16.
Manuel worked with Jets new head coach Robert Saleh while in Seattle. Both were low level assistants back then, but there’s the connection to his new staff.
The Eagles have already replaced Manuel with Dennard Wilson, who comes from the Jets. So the Eagles and Jets basically swapped defensive backs coaches for the 2021 season.
Wilson, 38, had been the Jets’ defensive backs coach since 2017 and had the title of passing game coordinator added in 2019.
Like Manuel, Wilson is a former player and Rodney McLeod is curious to see whether or not he will be wearing cleats to practice like he used to back in McLeod’s high school days. Manuel wore cleats at Eagles practice in 2020.
Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube