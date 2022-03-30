Former Eagles DB Malcolm Jenkins announces his retirement from the NFL

2 time Super Bowl champion & 3 time pro bowler @MalcolmJenkins tells @thepivot crew that he is retiring after an amazing 13 year career!! Congrats brother! Welcome to the rest of your life. We know you’ll be just as amazing in your new chapter! See full video on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/H33g1ISF6v — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 30, 2022

Former Eagles and current Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins is retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons, making the announcement on the Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor.

Jenkins recently restructured his contract for the Saints during their cost cutting moves, and now the three-time Pro Bowler will focus on his activism, fashion, and off the field ventures.

“I’ve been playing football since I was 7 years old, and I’ve accomplished so much in that time,” Jenkins told The Associated Press. “When I set out to have my career, I wanted to change the game or at least have an impact on the game, not only on the field but off the field. … Made the Pro Bowls and had all the accolades and really I felt I left a mark on the game that was my own unique way, and I think, at this point, I’m really excited to pour all that energy and effort that I put into excelling in football into doing some of the other things in life, some of the projects that I have a passion for and it’s just that time for me.”

A cornerback at Ohio State, Jenkins was selected by the Saints in the first round of the 2009 draft and converted to his safety position. A true hybrid performer, Jenkins thrived in his STAR role, making three Pro Bowls, and also taking on a key leadership role during the Eagles Super Bowl run.

