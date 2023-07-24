Former Eagles’ DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson listed as day-to-day after leaving practice with leg injury

C.J. Gardner-Johnson received some excellent news on Monday, avoiding a disaster after leaving practice with a non-contact knee injury.

The MRI on Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson revealed no structural damage to his knee and he is considered day-to-day at this time, I’m told. Great news for a huge part of Detroit’s reshaped secondary after Gardner-Johnson left practice earlier today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 24, 2023

Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field after taking a fall during team drills in Monday’s practice.

Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year, $8 million deal with Detroit in free agency after disagreeing with the Eagles on the structure of a long-term contract.

He’ll likely be managed for the remainder of the preseason as the Lions look to win the NFC North for the first time since 1993.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire