Former Eagles DE Connor Barwin coached the defensive line with some staff members out due to COVID-19 caution

The Philadelphia Eagles had a familiar face back at the NovaCare Complex but in a different role as Connor Barwin came down from the executive’s office to coach the defensive line as the Birds entire group was out due to COVID-19 protocols per Jay Glazer.

A familiar face was back with the #Eagles defensive this week as ⁦@JayGlazer⁩ reported that Connor Barwin coached the defensive line this week as staff members were out due to COVID-19 protocols. #Barwin is currently in the 🦅 personnel department pic.twitter.com/ZX2Tg3qBPD — Glenn Erby (@thacover2NFL) November 15, 2020

Jeremiah Washburn was ruled out from assisting as a coach after he tested positive for COVID-19 and that meant the entire defensive line coach staff were forced to quarantine as a protocol as well.

Glazer just reported that Eagles defensive line coach Matt Burke and asst defensive line coach Nate Ollie are at MetLife Stadium today and will be coaching in the game.

Barwin’s official title is special assistant to the general manager.

Under GM Howie Roseman, Barwin will aid the personnel staff in scouting talent. During the season, Barwin will focus on player development, specifically with rookies and undrafted players joining the Eagles roster.

