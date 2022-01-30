Former Eagles coaches Frank Reich, Jim Schwartz might reunite with Colts

Former Eagles coordinators might reportedly reunite in Indy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Matt Eberflus left the Colts last week after getting hired as the Bears new head coach, which means Indianapolis needs a new defensive coordinator.

So Frank Reich is reportedly calling on an old friend.

The Colts are setting up an interview with former Eagles DC Jim Schwartz, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. This could set up a Philly reunion in Indianapolis with the two coordinators on Doug Pederson’s Super Bowl staff.

The #Colts plan to interview #Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz for their vacant defensive coordinator job, sources say. The former #Lions HC and long-time respected DC is a strong candidate in Indy, which also interviewed Joe Cullen and Chris Harris for the job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

Schwartz, 55, actually stepped down as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator last January before Doug Pederson was fired. At the time, the long-time NFL DC said it was best for him to step back from the “day-to-day coaching.” Then in April, he was hired by Mike Vrabel in Tennessee as a senior defensive assistant.

And now it seems like Schwartz is ready to be a full-time DC again.

Schwartz’s brand of defense would be quite a departure from what Eberflus did in Indy but Reich has a level of comfort with Schwartz after their two years together in Philadelphia. Reich left in 2018 when he was hired by the Colts after Super Bowl LII.

It is strange how connected all these jobs and openings are. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon coached under Eberflus in Indy and now Eberflus’s new job could create an opening for Gannon’s predecessor in Gannon’s old city.

Story continues

Follow all that?

The Colts and Eagles have really been connected for a while now, ever since Reich became the head coach there in 2018.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

If Schwartz ends up in Indy, there’s a good chance he’d be given plenty of autonomy on that side fo the ball. It would also be interesting to see if he hires any familiar names from his five years with the Eagles.

Another layer to this is that Eberflus is in Chicago and needs an offensive coordinator. One of the names reportedly at the top of his list is Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, who came with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni from Indianapolis last year.

Gannon, meanwhile, has interviewed for three head coaching positions with the Broncos, Vikings and Texans. The Broncos have already hired their coach and Gannon’s name didn’t appear on an NFL.com list of finalists for the Vikings job. So his best chance of getting hired is in Houston; he has a second interview with the Texans on Saturday.