Former Eagles coach Mike Groh finds a new job with Indianapolis Colts

Two years ago, Mike Groh replaced Frank Reich. Now he's joining him.

Groh and Reich, who coached together on Doug Pederson's Super Bowl staff here in 2017, have been reunited in Indianapolis.

Sirius XM's Alex Marvez tweeted Saturday that Reich, who became head coach of the Colts after spending 2016 and 2017 as the Eagles' offensive coordinator, plans to hire Groh in an as-yet unspecified role on the Colts staff.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Eagles fired Groh as offensive coordinator 24 days ago and have yet to replace him. Groh spent 2017 as the Eagles' receivers coach before becoming offensive coordinator in 2018 when Reich left for Indianapolis.





UPDATED: Sources tell @SiriusXMNFL that former @Eagles OC Mike Groh is joining the @Colts coaching staff in a role TBD. Mike worked with IND HC Frank Reich when both were in PHI (2017) — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) February 1, 2020

The Colts already have an offensive coordinator and a wide receivers coach. Reich brought in Nick Sirianni from the Chargers as his offensive coordinator in 2018 and hired former Jets quarterbacks coach Kevin Patullo as wide receivers coach.

Groh coached at Virginia, his alma mater, from 2001 through 2008 and has now been at six different places in the last 11 years - Alabama, Louisville, Bears, Rams, Philly and Indianapolis.

The Eagles this year, despite losing all their receivers, their starting running back and several offensive linemen for some or of most of the season, ranked 12th in the NFL at 24 points per game as well as No. 2 in time of possession and No. 4 on both third down and in total first downs.

Story continues

Pederson announced at a press conference on Jan. 8 that Groh and Carson Walch, who replaced Groh as Eagles receivers coach, would both remain on his staff.

But one day later the Eagles fired both of them, saying Pederson had mis-spoken one day earlier.

Of 10 teams that went into the offseason with offensive coordinator openings, the Eagles are the only one that hasn't yet made a hire.

In 2018, Reich's first year, the Colts went 10-6 and reached the playoffs and had the NFL's No. 7 offense. This past year, following Andrew Luck's retirement, they went 7-9 and ranked 25th in offense.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Former Eagles coach Mike Groh finds a new job with Indianapolis Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia





