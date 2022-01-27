Is former Eagles coach Doug Pederson still a candidate for any jobs?

What happened to Doug Pederson's head coaching hopes? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

What happened to Doug Pederson?

When NFL teams started firing coaches immediately after the season, Pederson immediately emerged as a hot candidate.

Because Pederson wasn't under contract, teams didn't need to ask permission to interview Pederson, so he got a head start before the regular season even ended.

The 53-year-old Pederson interviewed on Jan. 6 with the Jaguars and Jan. 12 with the Bears. There was a report he would be interviewing with the Vikings, but there's no indication that ever happened.

It's been two weeks now since Pederson has been linked to any teams in their head coaching search, and Pederson is not known to have been asked back for a second interview with either team.

On Thursday, one of the two jobs Pederson interviewed for was filled when the Bears hired Matt Eberflus. The Colts' defensive coordinator was one of three candidates the Bears brought back for a second interview, along with former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

The Jaguars are known to have given second interviews to three candidates: Eberflus, Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

There was a sense Pederson's chances with the Bears might have improved after they hired Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles as their general manager on Tuesday. Poles and Pederson were together with the Chiefs from 2013 through 2015. But instead, Poles hired Eberflus, who he's never worked with.

When Sean Payton resigned on Wednesday, it left nine teams with head coaching openings: the Saints, Broncos, Texans, Raiders, Dolphins, Vikings and Giants, as well as the Jaguars and Bears.

The Broncos became the first team to hire a new head coach when they settled on Hackett on Thursday and then the Bears followed on Thursday with Eberflus.

So there are still seven openings, but Pederson has only been linked to one of them so far.

The Jaguars appeared to be on the brink of hiring Leftwich before that reportedly fell apart on Wednesday night. That would seem to rule out all three candidates they gave second interviews to, so perhaps Pederson still has a chance in Jacksonville. Interim coach Darrell Bevell, who was once Brad Childress' offensive coordinator with the Vikings, is also considered a leading candidate in Jacksonville.

Pederson sat out this past year after getting fired by the Eagles following the 2020 season. He's only four years removed from leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship with a backup quarterback and two years removed from leading the Eagles to the postseason for a third straight year.

It's not like there are very many Super Bowl-winning head coaches out there looking for jobs.

Gary Kubiak led the Broncos to a title after the 2015 season but retired from coaching last year because of health issues. Tom Coughlin won a couple of Super Bowls, but he's 75 years old and retired. Other than that, there's just Payton -- who's said he won't be coaching in 2022 -- and Jon Gruden, who was fired by the Raiders in the middle of this past season and is likely finished coaching.

So realistically, if a team wants to hire a coach who's already won a Lombardi Trophy, Pederson is the only option.

It does seem like teams are leaning toward current hot coordinators as opposed to former head coaches in their searches.

For instance, the Broncos interviewed 10 candidates before hiring Hackett, and only one was a former head coach, Dan Quinn. The Texans have interviewed seven candidates and Brian Flores was the only former head coach. Quinn was also the only former head coach the Dolphins met with.

Of the 68 known interviews for the various openings, only 23 have gone to former NFL head coaches: Quinn with five teams, Todd Bowles with four, Leslie Frazier and Flores with three each, Dennis Allen, Caldwell and Pederson with two and Vance Joseph and Bill O’Brien one apiece.

There are still seven openings and teams are still conducting interviews. The Saints job just opened up on Wednesday. So there's still hope for Pederson.

But two weeks without an interview and no second interviews is not an encouraging sign for Pederson's hopes to land another head coaching job this winter.

