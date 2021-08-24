Former Eagles coach Dick Vermeil named a finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Former Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil was named coaching finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Vermeil’s candidacies will be voted on the day before the Super Bowl, along with a contributor finalist who will be named next week and 15 player finalists who will be named in January.

Vermeil became the Eagles’ head coach in 1976 and led them to the Super Bowl (losing to the Raiders) in 1980. Citing burnout, retired after the 1982 season, but returned to coaching with the Rams in 1997.

In the buildup to being nicknamed the greatest show on turf, Vermeil led the then St. Louis Rams Super Bowl victory in 1999 before retiring again.

One year later, Vermeil came out of retirement to lead the Kansas City Chiefs for five years before retiring for good.

