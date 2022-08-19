Former Eagles DE Chris Long isn’t ruling out an NFL comeback

👀👀 Chris Long comeback SZN? 👀👀 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) August 18, 2022

Chris Long is now retired from the NFL, and while he’s thriving as a podcaster, NFL analyst, and philanthropist, the former pass rush extraordinaire says he’d consider a comeback for the right team.

During a recent sitdown, Long told The 33rd Team that he has a few disruptions in him.

“If I was just a fan and somebody was like, ‘Hey, you get to play in the NFL,’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah, why not?’” Long said. “I’ve already done it, and if somebody’s desperate enough to give me a call in November, I think I’ve got a few good disruptions in me still.”

Long spent two seasons with the Eagles after winning a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.

During his two seasons in Philadelphia, Long registered 51.0 tackles and 11.5 sacks en route to helping the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Long spent eight years with the St. Louis Rams after being selected him No. 2 overall in the 2008 NFL draft.

List

Takeaways and observations from Eagles first joint practice with Browns

List

10 players to watch during Eagles joint practices with the Browns

List

5 position battles to watch during Eagles joint practice sessions with the Browns

Related

Eagles LB Haason Reddick invests and partners in clean energy drink R7 WATCH: Highlights from Eagles' first joint practice with the Browns Browns QB Deshaun Watson agrees to 11-Game Suspension, $5M fine ahead of joint practices vs. Eagles Former Eagles WR Travis Fulgham claimed off waivers by the Packers Former Eagles WR Torrey Smith calls A.J. Brown a more explosive Anquan Boldin

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire