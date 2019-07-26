Former Eagles DE Chris Long hilariously leaves door ajar for return to NFL

Reuben Frank
NBC Sports Philadelphia

It was a curious reply to a tweet and it came in typical hilarious Chris Long fashion.

Long, the 34-year-old defensive end who spent the last two seasons with the Eagles, announced his retirement in May following 11 NFL seasons.

But on Twitter Friday, he left the door open - slightly ajar, really - to a possible return.

When he was asked by a Twitter follower whether he would consider coming out of retirement if the Eagles suffered a rash of injuries at defensive end, he didn't rule it out.

 

Back in April, before he officially retired, Long indicated that he wouldn't come back for a 12th season unless he had a bigger role than the Eagles apparently were offering him.

The Eagles re-signed Vinny Curry in March, giving them a rotation of Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Curry at defensive end, with second-year pro Josh Sweat also in the mix, and Long indicated it was pointless to him to return as a deep backup.

If Long does return, don't expect him until training camp is over.

He made his disdain for training camp clear in a series of tweets earlier this month.

