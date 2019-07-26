Former Eagles DE Chris Long hilariously leaves door ajar for return to NFL

It was a curious reply to a tweet and it came in typical hilarious Chris Long fashion.

Long, the 34-year-old defensive end who spent the last two seasons with the Eagles, announced his retirement in May following 11 NFL seasons.

But on Twitter Friday, he left the door open - slightly ajar, really - to a possible return.

When he was asked by a Twitter follower whether he would consider coming out of retirement if the Eagles suffered a rash of injuries at defensive end, he didn't rule it out.

I mean maybe but that's like asking your ex to be on call if your wife kicks the bucket... exes move on, player. https://t.co/sFpvHyJcKq — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 26, 2019

Back in April, before he officially retired, Long indicated that he wouldn't come back for a 12th season unless he had a bigger role than the Eagles apparently were offering him.

The Eagles re-signed Vinny Curry in March, giving them a rotation of Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Curry at defensive end, with second-year pro Josh Sweat also in the mix, and Long indicated it was pointless to him to return as a deep backup.

I'm not willing to come back and play 10-15 base plays a game. I'm overqualified and it's a lot of sacrifice to hear the same people who tell me not to retire ask "where's chris long, did he retire?" week 3 when I don't have any opportunities to help the team. This isn't crazy. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 27, 2019

I'd want me back as a backup + insurance on 3rd down. Sacrificing my body, time w my fam for a role that is dependent on injury would suck. I'm a football player. At 34, I don't need a check. I like playing football on sundays and I play for respect. Can't get it that way. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 27, 2019

If Long does return, don't expect him until training camp is over.

He made his disdain for training camp clear in a series of tweets earlier this month.

When you ask a buddy what's up and he says "camp in three weeks how bout you?" and I can't even speak because I'm so overcome with happiness and the opposite of FOMO. pic.twitter.com/S9gi6D0Qvr — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 6, 2019

