Former Eagles, Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin lands head coaching job

Jeremy Maclin, the former Eagles wide receiver who spent five of his eight seasons in the NFL in Philadelphia, is now a head coach.

Maclin was promoted to head coach at Kirkwood High School in Missouri this week, the same school where he played his high school ball in the mid-2000s, after spending two seasons as the school's quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

In his first comments as the Kirkwood head coach, Maclin tossed a few (vague) shoutouts to his former NFL coaches like Andy Reid and Doug Pederson.

"I am deeply honored to be recommended as the next head football coach at Kirkwood High School," Maclin said in a release from the school. "It is a privilege to return to my alma mater and have an opportunity to share my experiences and perspectives with current and future students at Kirkwood. I have been blessed in my life to have mentors and coaches who have had a lasting impact on me. I am grateful for this chance to play such a role in the lives of today's youth to help fulfill their dreams on and off the field."

This is a really cool opportunity for Maclin, and it'll be very interesting to see if he turns this into something bigger. Last summer Maclin told NBC Sports Philadelphia's Eagle Eye podcast how he feels about the commitments that come with coaching:

"I praise those guys who coach in college, coach in the league, but it's a lot of time.

"I've had opportunities to do some stuff at the collegiate level, and in the pros, but I think right now [being a dad] is most important. But who knows? Once we get down the road, my daughter gets a little older, I'm intrigued about the college and pro level, so we'll see how things go."

It might not be a Doug Pederson-style leap, but I wouldn't be surprised to see Maclin in the NFL coaching ranks at some point in the future, maybe even in Philly.

A first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2009, Maclin racked up 567 receptions, 4,771 yards, and 36 touchdowns across five years with the Birds, including a standout 85-catch, 1,318-yard, 10-touchdown campaign in 2014 after he missed 2013 with a torn ACL.

Maclin played two years in Kansas City and one in Baltimore before retiring in 2019.

