Former Eagles CB Rasul Douglas agrees to deal with the Raiders
Time to wear the Silver and Black.
We have signed unrestricted free agent CB Rasul Douglas » https://t.co/ZQiRAewUp8 pic.twitter.com/KEefgjqsqR
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 19, 2021
Another former Eagles cornerback has found a new home, this time as Rasul Douglas is taking his talents to Las Vegas to sign with the Raiders.
The Eagles’ third-round selection (99th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, Douglas has appeared in 60 games over his first four seasons, logging 180 tackles (145 solo), five interceptions, and 34 passes defended.
During his one season with the Panthers, Douglas made 11 starts and had a career-high 62 tackles (50), while adding nine passes defended.
