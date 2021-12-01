Former Eagles CB Rasul Douglas, now with Packers, wins weekly award

Former Eagles cornerback wins NFC Player of Week award originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Rasul Douglas got some national recognition on Wednesday morning.

Following his pick-6 for the Packers this weekend, the former Eagles draft pick was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 12.

It’s the first-career Player of the Week award for Douglas and it comes just a couple days after Aaron Rodgers couldn’t stop raving about him.

Douglas, 27, had a big game on Sunday in the Packers’ 36-28 win against the Rams. In addition to the 33-yard pick-6 (the first of his career), Douglas also had 5 tackles and 4 pass breakups.

It’s quite a rise for the Eagles’ 2017 third-round pick out of West Virginia.

The Packers are Douglas’s sixth team since last summer and he was on the Cardinals’ practice squad this season until Oct. 6, when the Packers signed him following injuries in their secondary. On Oct. 28, Douglas made a game-sealing interception on Kyler Murray and his former team and now he has his second big play for the Packers.

The Eagles drafted Douglas out of West Virginia with the 99th overall pick in the third round. That was the round after the Eagles drafted Sidney Jones out of Washington. Douglas spent three seasons with the Eagles, playing in 46 games with 18 starts but was waived along with Jones at final cuts before the 2020 season.

Douglas was claimed by the Panthers and played his 2020 season there with some success early. He has since been with the Raiders, Texans, Cardinals and now Packers.

