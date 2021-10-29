Former Eagles CB Rasul Douglas secures game-winning interception

Former Eagles corner makes game-saving play on Thursday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you were watching a great matchup between the Packers on Cardinals on Thursday night, you got to see a former Eagles draft pick seal the win for Green Bay.

Rasul Douglas, an Eagles third-round pick in 2017, picked off Kyler Murray in the end zone with 15 seconds left to seal a 24-21 win for the Packers.

On the play, Murray tried to hit A.J. Green, who never turned around for the ball. Douglas nonchalantly grabbed the pass, got his feet in bounds and celebrated with some Packers fans in that end zone.

It handed the Cardinals their first loss of the season and gave the Packers their seventh straight win to improve to 7-1 despite a bunch of injuries.

The Packers actually signed the 26-year-old off the Cardinals’ practice squad on Oct. 6 and Douglas has played well since joining his new team. He has played in three games and started two.

This was the first interception for Douglas since he picked off a Dak Prescott pass intended for Amari Cooper on Dec. 9, 2018 at AT&T Stadium.

Douglas, who was the 99th overall pick out of West Virginia in 2017, has bounced around quite a bit since the Eagles released him at final cuts in 2020. So maybe don’t kill the Eagles too much for not developing him. Douglas has since spent time with the Panthers, Raiders, Texans, Cardinals and now Packers.

Story continues

In his three years with the Eagles, Douglas played in 46 games with 18 starts and had five interceptions and 25 pass breakups. In 2020, he played in 14 games and started 11 with the Panthers. But he still wasn’t on an active roster this season until the Packers picked him up.

Douglas was the second cornerback the Eagles selected in 2017. They also drafted Sidney Jones in the second round. Jones is playing for the Seahawks this season after spending 2020 with the Jaguars. Jones has played in all seven games this season for Seattle and has started four.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube