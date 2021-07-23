Former Eagles’ CB Cre’Von LeBlanc agree to deal with the Miami Dolphins
I'm told Cre'Von LeBlanc is signing a 1-year deal with the #Dolphins, per source.
— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 23, 2021
Cre’Von LeBlanc is heading home, as the former Eagles slot cornerback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins Josina Anderson reports.
With Xavien Howard expected to hold out for a new contract, LeBlanc makes sense for a Dolphins defense that likes to dictate pressure, while playing tight coverage.
LeBlanc was claimed by Philadelphia off waivers from Detroit during the 2018 season and had been a valuable member of the Eagles’ defense through his first two seasons with the team.
