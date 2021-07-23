Former Eagles’ CB Cre’Von LeBlanc agree to deal with the Miami Dolphins

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

Cre’Von LeBlanc is heading home, as the former Eagles slot cornerback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins Josina Anderson reports.

With Xavien Howard expected to hold out for a new contract, LeBlanc makes sense for a Dolphins defense that likes to dictate pressure, while playing tight coverage.

LeBlanc was claimed by Philadelphia off waivers from Detroit during the 2018 season and had been a valuable member of the Eagles’ defense through his first two seasons with the team.

