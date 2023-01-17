Former Eagles assistant Jim Schwartz hired as defensive coordinator by the Browns
The Cleveland Browns plan to hire Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, per sources.
Schwartz who won a Super Bowl as the Eagles DC in 2017 beat out Sean Desai, Dennard Wilson, and Brian Flores for the job.
— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 17, 2023
