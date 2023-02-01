Former Eagles’ assistant coach Duce Staley leaving Lions to join Frank Reich’s staff with Panthers

Per sources, Lions Assistant head coach/RBs coach Duce Staley is leaving to join Frank Reich's Carolina Panthers staff. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 1, 2023

Duce Staley wants to be an NFL head coach and that journey will now take him from Detroit to Carolina after Frank Reich was named Panthers head coach.

Staley, a long-time fixture in Philadelphia, will join the former Eagles offensive coordinators staff with the Panthers.

Staley is a former Eagles running back who had been part of Philadelphia’s coaching staff since 2011, before joining Dan Campbell in Detroit.

